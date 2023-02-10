Will Luis Diaz be ready to face Real Madrid in the Champions League? Liverpool winger delivers fitness update after four months out

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has suggested that he could return from injury in time for the Champions League trip to Real Madrid in the middle of March.

South American has been out since October

Knee problem required surgery

Hoping to be back at Klopp's disposal soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombia international winger has spent the last four months on the sidelines, with the knee injury he picked up against Arsenal in October 2022 eventually requiring surgery after a he suffered a setback in his initial rehabilitation. Diaz is now back in light training with the Reds as he eases his way towards full fitness once more, and may be in contention for a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15 – when Liverpool will be taking in the second leg of a heavyweight tie in the last 16 of the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Diaz has told Sky Sports of the progress he has making in his recovery: “I hope to be back soon. Let’s wait a little just to see when I can come back to the pitch and if it’s at the Bernabeu, it will be no worries.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have continued to struggle for consistency throughout Diaz’s enforced absence, with Darwin Nunez admitting that his fellow South American is “fundamental” to Jurgen Klopp’s plans. The 26-year-old responded to those comments by saying: “I saw what Darwin said and, yes, it’s important to be back, but it’s not only me. The idea is to be back and help the team with all my friends and the players that play on the team. I want to be back and to have a good second part of the season.”

WHAT NEXT? Things are not about to get any easier for Liverpool as they wait on Diaz’s return, with their next three games set to see them face neighbours Everton in the Merseyside derby, high-flying Newcastle at St. James’ Park and Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League clash.