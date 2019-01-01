Liverpool will be without Wijnaldum for Club World Cup semi-final, Klopp confirms

The German has revealed that the Dutch midfielder won't be fit in time to take part against Monterrey, but his injury isn't as bad as initially feared

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Georginio Wijnaldum will sit out 's Club World Cup semi-final clash against Monterrey on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old midfielder limped off the pitch in the second half of the Reds' 2-0 victory over at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Wijnaldum was seen clutching his hamstring as he walked over to the touchline to be replaced by Andrew Robertson, but he was still named in Klopp's initial squad for their opening fixture in Qatar.

Liverpool have since learned that the Dutchman's injury is only a minor issue, meaning he shouldn't be out of action for too long.

Klopp has, however, announced that Wijnaldum will not return to full fitness in time for an opening Club World Cup clash against Mexican opposition in midweek.

"Gini was not as serious as we thought in the first moment, so he's here doing the first recovery and then we have stuff what is necessary," Klopp told a press conference.

"So we will see day by day but for tomorrow night he's not involved."

Virgil van Dijk did not take part in training with the rest of the Liverpool squad in Doha on Monday, but Klopp insists that the 28-year-old hasn't suffered a knock and is just following a specially tailored recovery programme.

He added: "Virgil is fine. We had to do different stuff for recovery for different people, so that was the reason why he was not involved yesterday in the session, but Virgil is fine. All the rest of the squad is fine."

Elsewhere, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott have been added to Liverpool's Club World Cup ranks after injuries to Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster.

The trio will fly out to join their team-mates in the Middle East after taking in a quarter-final tie against on Tuesday night.

Klopp opted to name a youthful squad for the outing, with success on the world stage considered to be more important.

However, academy prospect Pedro Chirivella is confident the Liverpool youngsters can spring a surprise at Villa Park, insisting it is still a "big night for everyone" involved with the club.

Liverpool's senior stars will advance to the Club World Cup final on December 21 if they can beat Monterrey, with Flamengo and Al Hilal set to face off in the first semi-final on Tuesday.