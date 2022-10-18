Liverpool vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool vs West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to take on West Ham in their tenth Premier League game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds head into the fixture on the back of a massively important 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's team had a poor start to the season but they seem to have turned their form around in the last two matches. However, the dropped points from earlier games have cost Liverpool and they find themselves having only two more points than Brentford at this stage.

West Ham have recorded two wins in their last five league games and will hope to snatch points off the Reds - who are still not at their very best.

Liverpool vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs West Ham Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00am IST (Oct 20) Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the fixture can be watched on Peacock. Amazon Prime Video will stream the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock UK N/A Amazon Prime Video India N/A Hotstar

Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Diogo Jota - who is set for prolonged spell on the sidelines. The Portuguese forward is also set to miss the World Cup. Liverpool have several other players on the injury table too. They continue to miss Luis Diaz, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip and Ibrahim Konate.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers. Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

West Ham team news and squad

Kurt Zouma, who missed the team's last game with a cold, could return to the lineup. Craig Dawson is another player missing during the weekend but his involvement, however, is doubtful.

Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are the long-term absentees for David Moyes and it will be a few more weeks before they can take the field.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson; Antonio.