Liverpool vs Manchester United : Lineups and LIVE updates

Two colossal English teams partake in an old-aged rivalry as Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield

Two mammoths of the game write another chapter in their old-age rivalry in English football as a hostile Anfield welcomes familiar foe Manchester United. United drew first blood as they depleted Klopp’s men 2-1 at Old Trafford as the Reds look for revenge in their backyard.

Liverpool’s struggle in the Premier League could be a massive concern for the fans at Merseyside even after the 2-0 victory against Wolves at Anfield. The Reds have had a rollercoaster of summer drowned by injuries and unexpected losses.

With the club in the need of turning around a 5-2 lead against Real Madrid, a top-4 finish could be the only silver lining in a muddled season for Jurgen Klopp and co. But with a high-flying Manchester United traveling to Anfield, Klopp’s shambolic defense could be exposed once again.

Fortunately for Liverpool, the English heavyweights’ colossal record in front of the Kop has stayed intact. The Reds have lost just one fixture out of the previous 35 contested at home while picking up 13 points out of 15 on offer in front of their home supporters.

The Reds have also bashed 14 goals in their previous 4 encounters against United and barring the 2-1 defeat in August, Klopp’s men have emerged victorious on the previous 3 occasions.

The only English club still alive in all domestic competitions in England, Erik ten Hag’s new era at Manchester United is reaping its results. The Red Devils battered Newcastle United to lift their first trophy after the reign of Jose Mourinho and are in the hunt to lift the FA Cup as well.

The Manchester-based club has amassed 23 points in the Premier League since the turn of the year which is the most by any club in England’s top flight.

Ten Hag’s forward battery has butchered multiple defenses in multiple competitions as they are on a scoring streak of bagging at least 2 goals a game.

Although Manchester United’s record on the road could be a point of concern for their Dutch manager. While playing away from Old Trafford, the Red Devils have netted just 17 goals and have conceded 20 goals in return.

The Red Devils are yet to conquer the backyard of a Big-6 team having lost all games away from against the famous Big-6 of England this summer.

Liverpool vs Manchester United probable line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Liverpool and Manchester United's next fixtures

Liverpool travels to Bournemouth next on the 11th of March. The Reds travel to Spain after that to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on the 16th of March. Klopp's men then face Manchester City at the Etihad on the 1st of April.

Manchester United face Real Betis in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on the 10th of March. The Red Devils face Southampton next at Old Trafford on the 12th of March. United then travel to Spain for the return leg of the clash against Betis on the 16th of March.