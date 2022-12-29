Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool are set to host Leicester City in a Premier League game at Anfield on Friday night, and new Reds signing Cody Gakpo could make his club debut.
Jurgen Klopp's men have tasted recent success in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with the visitors on the day coming in on the back of a 3-0 home defeat against Newcastle.
Liverpool can only go as far as move closer to fifth-placed Manchester United with a win, while Leicester are struggling at the bottom half of the table but former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers will be motivated to pick up a positive result.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.
Liverpool vs Leicester City date & kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Date:
December 30, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Dec 31)
Venue:
Anfield, Liverpool
How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online
Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on Peacock Premium.
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR will telecast the Premier League game between Liverpool and Leicester City in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming on the Sky GO app.
Star Sports has the telecast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming via Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Liverpool team news and squad
Gakpo stands a chance to play but Liverpool are still without Arthur, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, and although Klopp admitted that he wants Roberto Firmino to extend his contract in June 2023 despite the Dutchman's arrival, the Brazilian is unlikely to play this game on account of a calf injury.
While James Milner and Curtis Jones aim to make their comebacks from injury by the next fixture against Brentford on January 2, World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate could be one of the changes in the XI other than the availability of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.
Liverpool Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders
Fabinho, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo
Leicester City team news and squad
Dennis Praet is out after a knock to the knee early in the Newcastle game, while James Maddison also has a persistent knee problem to deal with. Others likely to miss out on account of injuries include Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Jonny Evans.
Ayoze Perez or Marc Albrighton would see themselves replacing Praet, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi also possibly be among the changes on Friday.
Leicester City Possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas
Midfielders
Barnes, Tielemas, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka