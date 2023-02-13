Liverpool vs Everton: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Liverpool break the bad run of form or will Everton pile on the misery in Merseyside derby?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Sean Dyche's Everton is a tasty Merseyside derby in order to get their season back on track.

Liverpool have been stuck in a rut since the start of 2023 and come into this fixture on a four game winless streak in 2023, losing three and drawing one and have failed to find the back of the net in the previous three fixtures. Klopp will be hoping to use this as a launchpad for the business end of the season, as the Reds have lost just one of their last 22 home fixtures against Everton.

Sean Dyche's tenure with Everton began with a bang, resulting in a win against table toppers, Arsenal. Everton have found themselves lurking in the relegation battle this season and will be hoping for that win to be the catalyst for the rest of their season. Dyche will be hoping to recreate his famous win over Liverpool with Burnley with his new side.

Liverpool vs Everton probable lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool vs Everton LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool will be against a direct rival for the top four spot in the Premier League, Newcastle United, in their next game. They will then return to action in Champions League against title holders, Real Madrid, before facing Crystal Palace and Wolves in their next two fixtures. A clash against rivals Manchester United awaits them on the other side of these games.