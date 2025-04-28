Liverpool trophy parade: When will Reds celebrate 2024-25 Premier League glory & what route will the coach take?

Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah and co. will parade their title through the streets of Liverpool.

Liverpool secured the status as 2024-25 Premier League champions after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield with four more matchdays to go.

Arne Slot's men did a trophy parade so long ago, when the Reds celebrated winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2022. And with the club unable to celebrate winning their 19th league title due to Covid-19 protocols back then, they are expected to leave no stone unturned to allow the fans to join in the jollification.

More importantly, the Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, has formally invited the club to take part in a victory parade to celebrate the Premier League triumph and the club has officially accepted the offer.

In order to be part of the parade in person or watch live online, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Liverpool trophy parade?

For the reason that the actual trophy won't be handed out until the final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25, the title parade will not be held before that. With the day after that set to be a bank holiday in the UK, it is only apt that Liverpool's Premier League trophy open-top bus parade across the city will take place on Monday, May 26, at approximately 2:30 pm local time.

Liverpool title parade route & where it will go

Just like the route taken through the relevant parts of Merseyside during the trophy parade in 2022, the bus could start on Queen's Drive, then travel to Mill Bank, before going to West Derby, and finally arrive at Blundell Street.

It was the same drill during the Champions League victory in 2019, and sure enough could remain the same. The parade is likely to last around five hours, also covering landmarks such as Islington, Leeds Street, and The Strand.

Celebrations are not expected to be in check given that the Reds have landed a league title for the first time in over three decades, since 1990.

However, fans are prohibited from bringing pyrotechnics/flares for safety purposes.

How to watch Liverpool's trophy parade?

Just as the event was streamed live across Liverpool's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels in 2022, it is possible that the club will provide live coverage of the Premier League title parade once again on LFCTV (Sky channel 425 in the UK, or Virgin Media channel 544), or on LFCTV GO.

Who will be involved in Liverpool's parade?

Three buses with players and staff aboard are set to embark on the nine-mile (15 km) route across a number of landmarks in Liverpool.

Interestingly, former Liverpool boss and 2020 Premier League winner Jurgen Klopp will be attending the LFC Foundation annual gala dinner on Friday, May 23. The German will be in the city over the weekend of the celebrations, although it is unlikely that he will board the parade bus.

Live music can be expected from DJ and Liverpool fan Calvin Harris, aboard one of the buses.

