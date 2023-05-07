Liverpool in talks with Jorg Schmadtke over sporting director role

Jorg Schmadtke has emerged as a surprise front-runner for the vacant sporting director role at Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.

German identified as replacement for outgoing Julian Ward

59-year-old left managing director role at Wolfsburg in February

Talks advanced but nothing finalised

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have been searching for a replacement for Julian Ward, who is stepping down at the end of the season and, as first reported by The Telegraph, have identified 59-year-old Schmadtke as a leading candidate. Talks are now understood to be advanced, although nothing is finalised at this stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Schmadtke left his role as managing director (sport) of Wolfsburg in February, having previously held executive roles at Aachen, Koln and Hannover. The German is a former goalkeeper who played for Fortuna Dusseldorf and Freibiurg in the 1980s and 90s, and is understood to have a good relationship already with Jurgen Klopp, as well as a strong reputation in the Bundesliga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Ward due to leave his role in June, only 12 months after taking over from Michael Edwards, Liverpool have been keen to secure a replacement. They have considered a number of candidates, with the search led by Klopp, chief executive Billy Hogan and Mike Gordon, president of club owners Fenway Sports Group.

Schmadtke, if appointed, will have plenty to oversee this summer, with several first-team players leaving and a host of potential new signings targeted, including Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Mason Mount and the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are next in action a week on Monday when they travel to Leicester in the Premier League (20:00 GMT).