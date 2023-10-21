Close call! Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in crash as he narrowly avoids car being crushed by pylon in Storm Babet chaos

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a remarkable escape as his car barely avoided an electricity pylon blown down by the winds of Storm Babet.

Liverpool man avoids fallen pylon

He and fellow driver escape unscathed

Relieved star now eyes Mersey derby

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool star was driving along a country road in Knutsford, Cheshire, when the car ahead of him was struck by a fallen power line, according to The Sun. Alexander-Arnold hit the brakes on his Range Rover but was unable to avoid striking the vehicle in front. Fortunately, there were no injuries with the relieved drivers seen in conversation before driving away from a situation which could have been much worse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Storm Babet has brought high winds and intense rain to parts of Britain in recent days, causing three deaths, extensive flooding and damage. Weather warnings remain in place across Saturday with the storm forecast to subside on Sunday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? The right-back will have the perfect chance to put the drama behind him when Liverpool host Everton in what's sure to be a full-blooded Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.