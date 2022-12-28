New Liverpool signing Gakpo opens up on 'hectic' Christmas transfer & Van Dijk influence

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo has sealed a move to Liverpool from PSV ahead of the January transfer window.

Gakpo moves to Liverpool

Says transfer happened very fast

Spoke regularly with Van Dijk

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo has shared his thoughts after sealing a move to Liverpool ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. The Dutchman has admitted it's been a busy time and also revealed how he spoke regularly to Virgil van Dijk before deciding to join Jurgen Klopp's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was really hectic because it went really fast and it was also Christmas. So I have to be with my family and also the deal was done, so I have to fly and everything. But I'm happy that I have a good family around me that I stay calm. That's really nice," he told the club's official website.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gakpo also spoke about the influence of captain and Netherlands team-mate Van Dijk on his decision to move to Anfield.

"We spoke a lot over the phone [in] the last days," he added. "What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family – I think that's also very important for me because I'm a family guy. He said only good things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo had been linked with a move to Man Utd but the Reds managed to beat off competition from their fierce rivals for his signature. Van Dijk certainly seems to have played a role in Gakpo's decision-making and helped convince the forward that Anfield is the best place for him to continue his career. The defender even warned Gakpo off a move to Old Trafford during the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The new signing will not be eligible to play in Liverpool's next match against Leicester on Friday in the Premier League but will be hoping to make his debut in January.