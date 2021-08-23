Liverpool's Shaqiri completes €6m move to Lyon on three-year deal

The winger will head to Ligue 1 after lengthy negotiations reached a conclusion

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has completed his move to Lyon on a €6 million (£5m/$7m) three-year deal.

The Switzerland international swaps the Premier League for Ligue 1 following a three-year spell that saw him win domestic, European and world honours at Anfield.

Now he arrives at Groupama Stadium on a contract that runs through June 2024, bringing to an end a six-year stay in England that also included a three-year spell with Stoke City.

What’s the deal?

Liverpool had rejected Lyon’s initial offer, thought to be worth only £4m, earlier this month, with sources describing that particular bid as “ridiculous.”

However the determination of Lyon’s sporting director Juninho Pernambucano and manager Peter Bosz to land their top summer target has meant, after lengthy negotiations, a deal could be agreed.

"Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have finally reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the transfer of the Swiss international midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri," a statement on Lyon's website read after confirmation of the move.

Liverpool later confirmed the news, adding: "Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with Liverpool. Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Xherdan for his contributions over the past three seasons and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career."

Shaqiri had informed the Reds of his desire to leave this summer in search of regular game time. He will leave having made 63 appearances for the club since joining from Stoke in 2018, and as a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League winner.

Will Liverpool look to replace him?

That seems unlikely, in terms of a direct replacement. Harvey Elliott, the gifted 18-year-old, looks to have already filled Shaqiri’s squad position, as a player who can play either as part of a midfield three or wide on the right of the attack.

Elliott made his first Premier League start in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, while Liverpool are also enthused by the progress of another teenager, 16-year-old Kaide Gordon, whose development will be watched closely.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that it is unlikely there will be any further midfield additions before the transfer window closes, though it remains to be seen whether Liverpool look to add an attacker.

They are still open to offers for Divock Origi, who was not in the squad against Burnley, while defenders Nat Phillips and Neco Williams may also attract bids in the coming days.

Further reading