Row brewing? Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wanted at 2024 Olympics by Egypt boss

Liverpool and Egypt may be set for a row, as the country's manager wants to include Mohamed Salah in his squad for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Salah wanted for Olympics

Set to play at African Cup of Nations too

Liverpool may reject request

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool Echo reports that Egypt Under-23 manager Rogerio Micale has admitted that he wants to include Salah as an overage player in his squad for the Olympics at the end of the season. Were he to be included, Salah would likely miss the start of the 2024-25 season, as the tournament takes place between July 26 and August 11 in Paris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds star is already set to play in the AFCON between January and February this season, meaning he will miss a number of domestic fixtures. Liverpool have already rejected one request for Salah to play at the Olympics, doing so in 2021 for the Tokyo edition. Because the Olympics is a non-FIFA sanctioned event, clubs can block their players from participating, and Liverpool may do so again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Micale said: "We still have one year to think of the matter and evaluate the situation, but for sure we welcome Salah… Salah is as significant as Neymar in Brazil.”

WHAT NEXT? Salah is likely to be key for the Reds as they attempt to recover from a disappointing 2022-23 season, in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League.