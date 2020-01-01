Liverpool qualify for next season's Champions League after beating Norwich - if Man City's European ban is upheld

have sealed their place in next season's through their 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, assuming 's suspension from the competition is upheld.

Sadio Mane's strike 78 minutes into the tie sealed the three points for the Reds, who are now on 76 points after just 26 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's team are now 25 points ahead of nearest rivals City, though the defending champions have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's team have been given a two-year suspension from UEFA competition after they were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The defending champions will appeal the decision, but as it stands the last Champions League qualification spot will be given to the team that finishes fifth in the English top-flight if City were to finish in the top four.

Only five wins separate Liverpool from a first Premier League trophy in 30 years, but they are already secure of their place in Europe's premier competition next term.

The Merseyside club also equalled a club record winning streak with the result at Carrow Road, as they have been victorious in each of their last 17 games in the league.

They are now just one short of the all-time English top-flight record which Man City set between August and December 2017.

