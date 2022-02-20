Liverpool players react to Luis Diaz's first Premier League goal
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Liverpool players have expressed their admiration of Luis Diaz after his first-ever Premier League goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Norwich City.
Diaz received a pass from Jordan Henderson and chipped the goalkeeper to put the match away in the 81st minute.
The recent arrival from Porto has already impressed his team-mates and coaches in his short time at Anfield.
