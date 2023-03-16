Liverpool misery mounts as Stefan Bajcetic confirms his season is OVER due to adductor injury

Liverpool have been dealt another untimely injury blow, with Stefan Bajcetic revealing that his season has been brought to a premature conclusion.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated midfielder, who only turned 18 in October, has been a rare positive for the Reds in what has been a testing 2022-23 campaign on and off the field. He will not, however, be adding to the 19 appearances that he has taken in across all competitions this term after being laid low by an adductor problem.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jurgen Klopp had said of the knock suffered by Bajcetic prior to the second leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with Real Madrid: “With Stefan, it is a stress response, which is absolutely bad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news certainly was bad on the fitness front, with Bajcetic stating in a social media post that confirmed his campaign was over: “Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season. It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally. I would also like to say thank you to you reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”

WHAT NEXT? Bajcetic will be back for more in 2023-24, with Liverpool having moved to ensure that they will be the ones to benefit from his undoubted potential after agreeing a new long-term contract with the youngster in January.