'Manager's dream' Minamino completes €18m transfer to Monaco as Liverpool attacking overhaul continues

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 club after seeing opportunities dry up at Anfield

Takumi Minamino has completed his €18million (£15.5m) transfer from Liverpool to Monaco.

The Japanese international becomes the latest player to depart the Reds as Jurgen Klopp continues his summer attacking overhaul at Anfield.

Minamino’s sale follows the exits of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, with the 27-year-old bringing to an end a stop-start two-and-a-half years on Merseyside by joining the Ligue 1 side.

What are the details of Minamino's transfer to Monaco?

Liverpool will receive a fixed fee of €15m (£13m) with a further €3m (£2.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

That represents a significant profit on the €8.4m (£7.25m/$9m) they paid to land him from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Minamino made 55 appearances for the Reds, scoring 14 goals, and has signed a four-year contract with Monaco.

What has Minamino said about his move to Monaco?

Speaking to his new club's official website, Minamino said: “It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco.

“I am very happy to be part of this very exciting project, at a club with a great tradition and among the most recognised in Ligue 1.

“I’m looking forward to discovering my new environment and doing everything I can to help the team.”

Paul Mitchell, the club’s sporting director, added: “We are very pleased and excited to welcome Takumi to AS Monaco.

"He is a player we have known for many years and since his arrival in Europe, he has gained experience at the highest level, particularly in European competitions, and has won a number of titles.

“With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team and help the group to achieve our goals.

“We are delighted that he has decided to be part of our project and welcome him.”

What have Liverpool said about Minamino's departure?

Reacting to the news of Minamino's exit, Klopp told Liverpool's official website: “It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there. He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”

What do Liverpool fans think of Minamino?

Minamino arrived at Liverpool midway through their Premier League title-winning season of 2019-20, the Reds having taken advantage of a release clause in his contract with Salzburg.

With the Austrians, he had impressed against Jurgen Klopp’s side in two Champions League group matches and was viewed as a smart signing who would develop well in England.

The interruption of the coronavirus pandemic however hindered his settling-in period significantly, and he found opportunities limited during his first 12 months with the club.

So much so in fact, that he was loaned to Southampton on the final day of the January 2021 transfer window. Minamino made 10 appearances on at St Mary’s, scoring twice, before returning to Liverpool last summer.

Last season, he would make a big contribution to the Reds’ campaign, top scoring in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, both of which were won by Klopp’s side.

He managed 10 goals in all competitions, a tally bettered only by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, as well as Luis Diaz in January, meant opportunities were set to be limited next season and a move was inevitable.

He departs, as Liverpool’s official announcement suggests, “having left a lasting impression on teammates, coaches and the club’s honours list”, without ever consistently scaling the heights his performances at Salzburg suggested he might.

