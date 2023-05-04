Liverpool make presentation to Alexis Mac Allister with Reds eager to sign World Cup winner this summer

Liverpool have made a presentation to Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with the Reds hoping to sign the Argentina international this summer.

Reds starting to plan for summer

Mac Allister a target for Jurgen Klopp

Midfielder won World Cup with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister appears to have emerged as a key target for Liverpool this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have made a financial proposal to the midfielder, while also laying out their project. The club are said to be willing to push for the deal in the coming weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has been exceptional for Brighton this season, scoring nine goals and laying on one assist. His most recent strike came in Thursday's 1-0 win over Manchester United, as he scored a 98th-minute penalty.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have already seemingly missed out on the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, as he is poised to join Real Madrid, but they face competition for Mac Allister, too. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Argentine.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? Sixth-placed Brighton have six more games to play and will be hoping to leapfrog the Reds in fifth; Brighton are four points behind Klopp's side with two games in hand.