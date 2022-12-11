Salah misses penalty as Liverpool throw away lead in 3-1 friendly defeat to Lyon

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Lyon in a mid-season friendly as they gear up for the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Liverpool take on Lyon

Took early lead

Miss penalty and concede three

TELL ME MORE: Liverpool had a near full-strength XI out in the first half and looked impressive, chasing the ball down and creating lots of chances. Fabio Carvalho scored in the first minute but that was about as good as it got for the Reds. Mohamed Salah missed the chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot and Harvey Elliott was forced off through injury. Umpteen substitutes later it was an unrecognisable Liverpool team that didn't quite look up to scratch and ultimately conceded three goals to a good Lyon side. The two sides then took part in a penalty shootout (don't ask...) which Lyon won 5-3.

THE MVP: Ex-Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette bagged two goals for the French side as he proved he still has it after a disappointing spell in England. There was an element of luck about both his goals, but you have to be there to score it, and he was in the right place at the right time.

THE BIG LOSER: It may have been only a friendly but Salah produced one of the poorest penalties he has ever taken. The Reds were awarded a spot-kick in the 14th minute, and the Egyptian, who is usually so clinical, rolled the ball towards the goalkeeper for what became an easy save.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool face AC Milan in a friendly on December 16 in Dubai before a return to domestic action on December 22 against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. They then face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐