Liverpool-linked Konate rates Ramos higher than Van Dijk

The highly-rated French defender continues to catch the eye at RB Leipzig and could find himself lining up alongside a commanding Dutchman next season

Ibrahima Konate could find himself lining up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the not too distant future, as talk of interest from Liverpool rumbles on, but the Frenchman has put a commanding Netherlands international behind Sergio Ramos on his list of top centre-halves.

A highly-rated Frenchman has become the latest RB Leipzig star to see a move to Anfield mooted, with Jurgen Klopp and the rest of Dayot Upamecano's many suitors forced to turn their attention elsewhere after seeing Bayern Munich win that recruitment race.

Konate boasts the potential to be a long-term solution for any number of clubs, with Liverpool eager to bolster their ranks after enduring an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign, but the 21-year-old may not have endeared himself to those on Merseyside when offering his take on some of Europe's top defensive talent.

What has been said?

Konate has been speaking to the Umm YouTube channel and taken part in their 'In That Order' game, which presented him with quite the poser when it comes to the best centre-halves around.

He said when asked to rank star turns from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich: "Ramos. Number one of course. Van Dijk then [David] Alaba."

Why does Ramos get the nod?

While Liverpool supporters will back their man in any debate regarding the best centre-half on the planet, Ramos' longevity means that he will figure prominently in any such discussion.

He is now 35 years of age and seemingly approaching the end of a distinguished career, but he is not done yet and remains a key man for club and country.

Real Madrid are expected to continue discussing fresh terms with their talismanic captain, as he edges towards free agency, while a record-setting haul of 180 caps have been collected with Spain.

Ramos is a World Cup and European Championship winner, while an enviable roll of honour also includes five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Van Dijk has also tasted domestic and continental success while at Anfield and, at 29 years of age, will feel that he has enough time in which to secure a standing among the all-time greats before hanging up his own boots.

The bigger picture

Speculation regarding a move to pair Van Dijk with Konate in 2021-22 appears set to drag on into the summer, with Jurgen Klopp in the process of identifying transfer targets for Liverpool.

Issues at the back have severely hampered his cause this season, with the Reds knocked from the loftiest of Premier League perches, but a freshening up of the ranks on Merseyside appears to be on the cards.

Konate would be a sound solution for the present and future, given the potential that is still to be unlocked in his game, but he will not come cheap as Leipzig have him tied to a contract through to 2023.

