Liverpool captain Henderson cleared by FA over bust-up with Arsenal star Gabriel

Jordan Henderson has been cleared of any wrongdoing following his bust-up with Gabriel Magalhaes during Arsenal's 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Flashpoint towards end of Arsenal's 3-2 win

Arteta said he fully backed Gabriel's complaints

FA say they take all allegations 'extremely seriously'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Investigation (FA) launched an investigation into the incident, which happened towards the end of Arsenal's victory against Jurgen Klopp's side at Emirates Stadium on October 9. Gabriel reacted following an alleged comment from Henderson, which led to the on-field bust-up and resulted in the players being pulled apart and referee Michael Oliver halting the game to discuss the incident with both Klopp and Mikel Arteta on the touchline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA's investigation saw them interview both players, as well as six others who were close to the flashpoint. Video footage was also reviewed and specialist lip readers were also brought in to look over the available evidence.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the FA released on Wednesday said: "The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence.

"None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout. Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON AND GABRIEL? Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night, while Arsenal visit PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday.