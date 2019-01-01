Liverpool goalkeeper Grabara joins Huddersfield on loan

The 20-year-old will look to build on a successful U-21 championship on a stint with the Terriers in the Championship

goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has penned a new long-term contract at Anfield, but will spend the campaign at John Smith's Stadium with Jan Siewert's newly-relegated side.

Grabara spent the second half of last season at Danish outfit Aarhus, and impressed for at the European Under-21 Championships in this summer.

Liverpool hope the highly-rated youngster will gain valuable first-team experience in the Championship.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, saw last season's first choice 'keeper, Jonas Lossl, join Everton on a free transfer last month.

Grabara will be hoping for a spell as productive as the last time the Reds loaned a goalkeeper to Huddersfield – when former Liverpool youngster Danny Ward joined the Terriers during the 2016-17 season and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

Ward has since moved on to Leicester, joining them on a £13 million ($17m) deal last summer.

Grabara will not be the last player to leave Liverpool on loan this month, with midfielder Herbie Kane expected to complete a move to the Championship, with , Charlton and Hull among those keen.

Ben Woodburn, Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson were all named in Jurgen Klopp's 28-man travelling party for the three-game tour of the United States, which departs on Tuesday. All are the subject of strong loan interest, with decisions to be made later in the transfer window.

Youngsters Bobby Duncan, Yasser Larouci, Adam Lewis and Dan Atherton have all travelled to America with the senior squad, as has newly-signed Polish goalkeeper Jakub Oryzinski.

In the USA, Liverpool will play against Klopp's old club, on July 19 at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana to kick off their American tour.

The Reds will then travel to Fenway Park, home of the club's owners Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts, for a match against on July 21.

They will close out their USA tour on July 24 when they face CP at Yankee Stadium in New York.

A busy early August await the Reds as they will face in the Community Shield on August 4, open their Premier League campaign against Norwich on August 9 and battle in the UEFA Super Cup on August 15.