Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai explains how Jurgen Klopp half-time team talk inspired Wolves comeback victory

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp inspired Liverpool's comeback against Wolves with his half-time team-talk.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at half-time

Klopp inspired turnaround

Reds won 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool endured a torrid first half against Wolves on Saturday, going into half-time 1-0 down, although Wolves' wastefulness spared the Reds' blushes. Klopp tweaked his tactics at half-time, making a number of changes, and giving a rousing speech, according to Szoboszlai.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, the Hungary international said: “At half-time the manager talked to us about the passion and what we needed in the second half, the work and what we needed to put into the game. I think we switched the formation and then everybody did their job and we turned the game.

“I think everyone would be even happier if we were not 1-0 down! But if we like to win like this then let’s continue, but let’s win at the end of the day, always.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp admitted after the game that Liverpool were "so bad" in the first half, they couldn't possibly be worse in the second, and he heralded his side's fortitude as they managed to grind out a "massive" three points, thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson, as well as a Hugo Bueno own goal.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool play LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.