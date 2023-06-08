Liverpool seal £35m Alexis Mac Allister transfer as World Cup winner signs five-year deal following move from Brighton & takes No.10 shirt

Liverpool have announced the signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who signs a contract with the Reds through to 2028.

Mac Allister signs from Brighton

Player pens five-year deal

Liverpool paid £35 million release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup winner joined the Seagulls back in 2019 but enjoyed a breakout season this term, scoring 12 goals and laying on three assists in 40 appearances as Brighton landed a maiden European spot. Mac Allister became one of the most sought-after names in his position - having also starred in Argentina's triumphant run in Qatar - with Liverpool successfully fending off competition to land the 24-year-old in a reported £35 million ($44m) deal.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? Mac Allister has told the Reds' official website: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Albiceleste star - who will be taking the No.10 shirt at Anfield - joins the Reds after they agreed to trigger the player's buyout clause, as medicals were successfully completed on Tuesday. Liverpool, therefore, get a crucial summer deal over the line early, as Jurgen Klopp begins a much-needed midfield overhaul. Other potential deals lined up include Wolves star Matheus Nunes, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite being fully Argentinian, Mac Allister's British-sounding name comes from the fact that his family were originally from Fife in Eastern Scotland, before they moved to Ireland and eventually settled in South America in 1868.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? An early signing means the Argentine midfielder will be fully integrated into Klopp's pre-season setup, where Liverpool will prepare to get back into top-four contention after missing out on the Champions League places for the first time in seven years this term.