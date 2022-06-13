The Reds have landed their top summer target in a major boost to Jurgen Klopp's already potent Anfield attack

Benfica have confirmed the sale of forward Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, after the Premier League club beat Manchester United to the Uruguay international.

The 22-year-old is the latest attacking arrival at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp continues to rebuild in forward areas following the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho in the last six months.

Nunez will likely be required to fill the potential void left by Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

What has been said about Nunez's transfer?

Benfica confirmed the sale at 12.44am on Monday morning, releasing a statement which read: "Benfica informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m.

"The agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the amount of the sale could reach €100m.

"It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's contract with Liverpool FC."

How much have Liverpool paid for Nunez?

Liverpool will pay Benfica £64 million ($79m) upfront to sign Nunez, and could pay up to another £21m ($26m) in add-ons.

Nunez's former club, Almeria, are due 20 percent of any profit Benfica make on the deal, and so with Benfica having signed him for €22m in 2020, Almeria will be due a windfall of at least €9m.

What is Nunez's contract length and salary at Liverpool?

Nunez has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at Liverpool until 2028.

His contract stands out as a significant long-term investment for Klopp's squad, as several key attackers are on deals that will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Reports suggest that Nunez will earn around £5m ($6.1m) per year in salary.

Who is new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez?

Having come through the ranks at Uruguayan giants Penarol before starring for Almeria in the Spanish second division, Nunez proved himself as a prolific striker both in Portugal's top-flight and in the Champions League last season.

He scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances in 2021-22, while also finding the net on six occasions in the Europe.

The emerging star's two Champions League quarter-final displays against Liverpool helped convince Klopp of his ability; at the time, the manager made a point to publicly praise the young forward.

“Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate," Klopp explained.

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

Liverpool's Nunez gamble could lead to a new Suarez

GOAL's Liverpool Correspondent Neil Jones writes...

A big transfer fee, and a sizeable gamble on Liverpool's part.

There is no doubting Nunez's talent or his potential, and Klopp is banking on the Uruguayan fulfilling it on Merseyside over the next few years.

With Mane set to leave, with Roberto Firmino in decline and with Manchester City fixing their own striking hole with the brilliant Erling Haaland, LiverpooI need this signing to work, and quickly.

If Nunez can bring his Benfica form to Anfield, then Klopp's second great team will really start to take shape.

Having taken the plunge successfully on the likes of Diogo Jota and Diaz recently, and on Mane and Mohamed Salah before that, Liverpool's recruitment team deserves to be trusted this time too.

The fee is high, and so are the stakes, but Nunez represents the future as well as the present, and both are exciting and filled with possibilities.

And hey, a Uruguayan forward at Liverpool... it's worked before, hasn't it?

Where will Nunez play for Liverpool?

Nunez will be expected to play through the middle for the Reds, with Diaz and Salah deployed on either side of him in Klopp's first-choice team - assuming Mane departs.

He is a more traditional striker than Liverpool have used in recent years, offering the instinct and shot conversion the team desires.

He has been known to play from the left on very rare occasions, but that is unlikely to come into play, with Jota able to be the versatile forward Klopp needs.

Who will Liverpool sign after Nunez?

Liverpool are now expected to turn their attention to signing Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay, the 18-year-old right-back who would be back-up to first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are looking to pay around £4m ($5m) for the teenager, but are Aberdeen reportedly want around £9m ($11m) for their homegrown talent.

The Reds have already had a busy summer, having brought in Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho and re-signed James Milner to a one-year contract, while they may also look to extend Salah's deal before the end of the summer.

