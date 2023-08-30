Will Liverpool beat Man Utd in transfer race? Reds open talks with Bayern to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have initiated talks with Bayern Munich over the transfer of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are in talks with the Bundesliga champions over a permanent transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder, although an agreement is yet to be reached, according to The Athletic. Both clubs are currently working on their valuations for the player and once Liverpool evaluate their financial situation, they will place a formal bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch is reportedly inclined to join Liverpool over his other suitor Manchester United, who are currently focused on sealing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Bayern will listen to offers for the former Ajax star but they need to sign a replacement before the summer transfer window close on Friday.