Here we go again! Liverpool agree £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton - but they must battle Chelsea to land him

Alex Brotherton
Romeo Lavia 2023-24Getty
Liverpool have agreed a £60 million ($76m) deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, but they must now convince the player to join them over Chelsea.

  • Liverpool agree £60m Lavia fee
  • Must convince player to join them over Chelsea
  • Liverpool already lost out to Blues on Caicedo

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the Saints have accepted the big-money offer from Liverpool for 19-year-old midfielder Lavia. However, Jurgen Klopp's side must persuade the youngster to move to Anfield with Chelsea circling.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £111m ($141m) offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo accepted last week, but the 21-year-old decided he wanted to join Chelsea instead. Klopp's side previously refused to offer more than £50m ($63m) for Lavia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo is now set to join Chelsea in a British record £115m ($146m) deal. The London side are also keen to sign Lavia, meaning they could snatch another talented youngster from under Liverpool's noses.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA AND LIVERPOOL?: Chelsea were understood to be leading the race to sign Lavia, so Liverpool must seize their opportunity and convince the midfielder to choose them. If not, then Klopp's search for a new midfielder will go on.