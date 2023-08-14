Here we go again! Liverpool agree £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton - but they must battle Chelsea to land him

Liverpool have agreed a £60 million ($76m) deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, but they must now convince the player to join them over Chelsea.

Liverpool agree £60m Lavia fee

Must convince player to join them over Chelsea

Liverpool already lost out to Blues on Caicedo

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the Saints have accepted the big-money offer from Liverpool for 19-year-old midfielder Lavia. However, Jurgen Klopp's side must persuade the youngster to move to Anfield with Chelsea circling.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £111m ($141m) offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo accepted last week, but the 21-year-old decided he wanted to join Chelsea instead. Klopp's side previously refused to offer more than £50m ($63m) for Lavia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo is now set to join Chelsea in a British record £115m ($146m) deal. The London side are also keen to sign Lavia, meaning they could snatch another talented youngster from under Liverpool's noses.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA AND LIVERPOOL?: Chelsea were understood to be leading the race to sign Lavia, so Liverpool must seize their opportunity and convince the midfielder to choose them. If not, then Klopp's search for a new midfielder will go on.