World Cup 2022 draw LIVE: England, USMNT, Mexico & more learn group stage opponents for Qatar 2022

General procedure

The 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup are divided into four pots of eight teams.

Teams are drawn from each pot and allocated into eight groups.

Pot 1 is emptied first, followed by Pot 2, then Pot 3 and finally Pot 4.

The procedure will see a ball drawn from the team pot and then allocated one of eight groups, from A to H.

Draw constraints

A number of constraints are observed in the draw. They are: As hosts, Qatar are represented by a different colour ball and are allocated to the position A1. The remaining seven top seeds are then drawn as the primary teams in groups B to H. FIFA's general principle is to have only one team from each qualification zone in a single group. This means that Brazil cannot be paired with Ecuador, for example. However, the principle does not apply to UEFA teams. Each group must have at least one, but not more than two UEFA teams. With 13 places reserved for European teams, this means five out of the eight groups will have two teams from that continent.

