Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea join Man Utd & Real Madrid in Pochettino race

The Blues are ready to ditch Maurizio Sarri for the Spurs boss

Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders in the battle to land Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham, Daily Express reports.

The Argentine is reportedly the top candidate to take over at Manchester United at the end of the season, but Real Madrid have long been admirers of his work at Spurs.

Having recently witnessed a dip in form under Maurizio Sarri, though, Chelsea are the latest club rumoured to be eyeing him up.

Failure to secure a place in next season's Champions League could see Sarri's time at Stamford Bridge cut short after one year and Pochettino is the Blues board's early favourite to succeed him.