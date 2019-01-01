January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Juventus and Dortmund move for Christensen

The Chelsea defender is the subject of late bids from Italy and Germany

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are both set to bid for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, reports The Sun.

After playing a big role last season, Christensen has managed just one Premier League appearance in 2018-19 under Maurizio Sarri.

Christensen's lack of game time has given hope to Juve and Dortmund, who both wish to seal a move for the Dane before Thursday's transfer deadline.