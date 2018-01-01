Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton join race to land Oxford

Cincinnati line up Fernandez
MLS newboys FC Cincinnati are set to complete a deal for Mexican Matias Fernandez, according to La Cuarta.
The 32-year-old midfielder has had spells in La Liga and Serie A, although he is currently playing for Necaxa in his homeland.
Alaba's cousin linked with Watford and Cardiff
The cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Ronald Sobowale is being monitored by Watford and Cardiff, per the Daily Mail.
Sobowale has the same Nigerian heritage as Alaba but was born in London, and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea youth system.
He was released by the Blues at the age of 15 though and has been playing non league football, but he recently scored in a trial match for Cardiff against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Lainez tipped for a move to Europe
Club America's Diego Lainez is set for a move to Europe, report Univision Deportes.
The 18-year-old Mexico international has impressed for the Apertura runners-up after making his debut in 2017.
Dallas appoint Gonzalez
FC Dallas have appointed academy director Luchi Gonzalez as their new manager after Oscar Pereja left for Club Tijuana at the end of the 2018 campaign.
Pereja was also academy director before taking on the senior job, and his successor Gonzalez will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.
Everton join race to land Oxford
Everton are interested in signing West Ham United's Reece Oxford, according to the Daily Mail.
The defender has struggled to get game time under Manuel Pellegrini, and his manager hinted he could benefit from a move away from the Hammers.
Oxford is said to be keen on a permenant switch rather than a loan deal, and Everton have joined a number of clubs eyeing his signature.