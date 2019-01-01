Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to launch Neymar bid after securing loan

Kei Kamara is of the opinion that he may have switched around as much as he had because he's not a U.S. national team star.

The forward, who has scored over 100 goals in MLS and has put up 10 goal seasons for a record five different clubs, has spent time with seven MLS outfits over the course of his career and sits fifth all-time in the MLS scoring charts.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of weird. Maybe if I was a US international striker, anytime I score double-digit goals, a team would try to keep me," Kamara told MLSsoccer.com. "I’m an easy guy, easy-going. I’ve been traded over the years a few times so maybe teams don’t mind ... A striker that scores goals for the team, you don’t expect him to move."