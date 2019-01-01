Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax want Fosu-Mensah as De Ligt replacement

Chelsea must sell winger to keep Hudson-Odoi - Sarri
Maurizio Sarri has stated Chelsea will need to sell a winger if they are to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club beyond this season.
The winger was gvien the start against Malmo and put in an impressive performance, scoring a goal, and Sarri stated he played “very well” after the match.
Sarri claims if he remains on, Hudson-Odoi will be given more game-time in future years, though the sale of one of the team's wingers will be required or "the manager is in trouble."
LAFC sign US youth international
Los Angeles FC have announced the signing of three players including, 19-year-old United States youth international goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu.
The Minnesota-born Ejimadu had been the youth ranks of Brazilian club Nacional Atletico Clube.
LAFC also signed Lamar Batista, most recently with Portland Timbers 2, and Adrien Perez, who played indoor soccer with the Ontario Fury of MASL.
Ajax want Fosu-Mensah as De Ligt replacement
The Manchester United defender is coveted by director of football Marc Overmars
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars hopes to land Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah when Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club, reports De Telegraaf.
The Amsterdam-born Fosu-Mensah already speant time in Ajax's youth system before moving to Old Trafford and is currently on loan at Fulham.
De Ligt is expected to be lured away by a top club in the near future and Overmars has already had discussions over a move with Fosu-Mensah's agent.
Sarri denies Roma contact
Maurizio Sarri has denied holding discussions with Roma officials about swapping Stamford Bridge for Stadio Olimpico.
A report in the former Napoli coach's native Italy claimed the Chelsea coach recently met with Roma president James Pallotta and club adviser Franco Baldini to speak about replacing Eusebio Di Francesco.
Sarri has come under pressure for poor results of late, but the manager has insisted he plans a long stay at Chelsea and denied contact with Roma.
New York Red Bulls transfers Abang to China
The New York Red Bulls have announced forward Anatole Abang has been transferred to Nantong Zhiyun of China's second division.
"We wish Anatole all the best in this next step,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “We are pleased to have found a transfer that is beneficial for both the player and the club.”
Leicester will consider Benitez
Leicester City will consider Rafa Benitez should they move on from Claude Puel, according to the Mirror.
Benitez's contract with Newcastle will expire at the end of the season, and questions have swirled over whether he will commit long term to the club, with Brendan Rodgers and David Wagner possible replacements.
Meanwhile, Puel has come under pressure for inconsistent results this season with the Foxes.