Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to make £50m bid for Barcelona star De Jong

Ekitike agrees five-year Newcastle deal
Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022
Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations. pic.twitter.com/s1h1Y04eN1
Bayern offer Liverpool €30m for Mane (Sky Germany)
Bayern Munich are willing to pay an initial £30 million (£26m/$32m) to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool.
According to Sky Sport in Germany, the Bundesliga side have laid out their offer, with up to €10m (£9m/$11m) available in bonuses.
They will offer a three-year contract to Mane, who has decided he wants to leave the Anfield side.
Sevilla reluctant to sign Isco despite Lopetegui desire
Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is eager to sign Isco this season.
But AS reports there is some discord at the club, as sporting director Monchi would rather target other players.
Lopetegui has made no secret of his admiration for the midfielder, but he may not be allowed to bring him in this summer as he may be overruled.
Man Utd to make £50m De Jong bid (The Sun)
Manchester United believe a £50 million ($62m) bid will be enough to persuade Barcelona to sell Frenkie de Jong, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are in the market for a replacement for Paul Pogba and have made the Dutch midfielder a top target.
While De Jong has said he wants to stay at Camp Nou, Barca are willing to sell for the right price because of their ongoing financial troubles.
Sarri to sign Lazio extension
Maurizio Sarri will sign a contract extension at Lazio, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The former Napoli and Chelsea boss will commit to a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.
He will earn a salary of €3.5 million per year with the capital club.