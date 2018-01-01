Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

Blues ready to spend £30million to land Bournemouth striker

Chelsea are confident of signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson for £30million in January, according to The Express.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to bolster his strike force with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata struggling for consistency.

Wilson has enjoyed a fine season so far, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 16 league appearances for the Cherries as well as scoring on his England debut against USA last month.