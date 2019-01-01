Old Trafford outlet to make shock bid for Dortmund star

Manchester United are lining up an ambitious bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Sun claims the Premier League side will try to lure the 18-year-old sensation back to England and offer the German side £70 million ($90m), 15 per cent of which would go to his former team Manchester City.

The three-time England international joined Dortmund in 2017 and has scored nine times and set up a further 17 in 41 appearances.