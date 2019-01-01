Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Coutinho as Hazard replacement

The Barcelona star could replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are mulling over a move for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to The Independent.

It's believed that the Blues consider Coutinho as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who is said to have his heart set on a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

Coutinho has endured a tough time at Barcelona so far and Maurizio Sarri's side could offer him a potential escape route at the end of the season.