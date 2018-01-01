Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pulisic agrees to Chelsea move

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that PSG winger Timothy Weah was given a tour of the club's facilities earlier this month.

Weah, 18, has confirmed he will leave the Ligue 1 champions on loan in January as he seeks more playing time.

The U.S. international is highly rated but has played in just three games in all competitions this season for PSG, and hasn't been in the club's gameday squad since August.

