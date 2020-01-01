Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reach out to Pochettino following Spurs thrashing

Barcelona miss out on Garcia

2020-10-06T00:22:35Z

Barcelona missed out on Eric Garcia after failing to meet Manchester City's valuation on Monday.

Despite Garcia being in the last year of his contract, Manchester City were unwilling to let the defender go on the cheap and will now hold onto him through at least January.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man Utd reach out to Pochettino

2020-10-05T22:43:14Z

Pressure mounting on Solskjaer following Sunday's loss to Spurs

Manchester United have reached out to Maurizio Pochettino following Sunday's 6-1 loss to Tottenham, reports the Daily Star.

The club is not prepared to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet, but Ed Woodward is making contingency plans if the club does opt to go in a new direction.

Those plans would include Pochettino, who has not taken a job since leaving Spurs last year as he awaits the perfect opporutnity.

Man Utd complete €41 million deal for Atalanta starlet

2020-10-05T22:40:50Z

Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Diallo Traore, the club announced.

The winger will join from Atalanta in January and is expected to go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team.

Read the full story on Goal!

Arsenal seal Partey signing

2020-10-05T22:38:37Z

Arsenal have finalised a deal to sign Thomas Partey with Lucas Torreira heading the other way.

Partey heads to London after Arsenal opted to pay his release clause following a series of negotiations throughout the summer.

Read the full story on Goal!

Nice complete Reine-Adelaide deal

2020-10-05T22:36:03Z

Nice have completed the signing of Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Lyon.

Reine-Adelaide had previously been linked with Hertha Berlin, but a move fell apart due to an inability to agree on personal terms.

That opened the door for Nice to swoop in and sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy.

Everton add Olsen on loan

2020-10-05T22:31:58Z

Everton have added goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma, the Premier League side announced.

The Toffees' deal for Olsen is their second of deadline day, having previously added Ben Godfrey from Norwich.

Olsen heads to England after spending last season on loan with Cagliari

Huesca adds former Everton forward

2020-10-05T22:26:10Z

Huesca have added former Everton forward Sandro, the club announced.

Sandro joins on a free transfer, having seen his contract expire following several loan spells.

The former Barcelona and Malaga attacker spent last season on loan with Real Valladolid, scoring four goals.

Walcott returns to Southampton

2020-10-05T22:20:43Z

Theo Walcott has completed a return to Southampton.

The winger joins the Saints on loan from Everton, rejoining the club after nearly 15 years away.

Read the full story on Goal!