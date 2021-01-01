Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye January Bakambu move

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber will lead the club's search for a new manager after agreeing an extension to his contract, reports the Telegraph.

Webber's current deal expires at the end of the season but has agreed to stay on as the Canaries seek a replacement for Daniel Farke, who was sacked on Saturday evening despite Norwich beating Brentford for their first win of the season earlier in the day.

The Canaries do not have a candidate lined up, though former Norwich player and current Swansea head coach Russell Martin could be a contender as they seek a young, progressive coach who can work within the club’s infrastructure.