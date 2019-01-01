Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set deadline for Lukaku move to Inter

Celtic boss Lennon insists Tierney move to Arsenal is off
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says that he believes left-back Kieran Tierney's transfer to Arsenal is off.
The Gunners have seen multiple bids for the 22-year-old rejected, with a £25 million ($31m) offer knocked back last week.
Man Utd set deadline for Lukaku move to Inter
Time is running out for the Serie A side to complete a deal
Manchester United have given Inter seven days to meet their asking price for striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the Mirror.
United are willing to let the 26-year-old leave, but want to ensure they have ample time before the August 8 transfer deadline to sign a replacement.
Thus, United will pull the plug on any deal should Inter not reach their £75 million (€84m/$93m) valuation over the next week.
Arsenal beat Spurs to Ceballos move
Dani Ceballos will join Arsenal on a season-long loan after Real Madrid rejected an offer from Tottenham, reports ESPN FC.
Spurs wanted to sign the 22-year-old on a deal that included an option to buy, which caused Madrid to reject their advances.
Arsenal, meanwhile, were comfortable with signing Ceballos on a loan deal only, which convinced the Blancos to send the midfielder to the Emirates.
Sheffield United aim to hijack Fer's move to Feyenoord
Sheffield United are looking to hijack Leroy Fer's move to Feyenoord, according to The Sun.
The 29-year-old Dutchman is a free agent after departing Swansea, and is in talks with Feyenoord over a move back to his former side.
But Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hoping he can convince Fer to join the Blades at the last minute.
Crystal Palace losing patience with Arsenal over Zaha
Wilfried Zaha's move from Crystal Palace to Arsenal is in peril, with the Gunners falling well short of Palace's valuation.
The Daily Mail reports that while Palace value Zaha at £80 million ($100m), Arsenal have thus far only bid £40m ($50m) for the winger.
Palace do not want to be rushed into finding a replacement, so any sale would have to happen well before the August 8 transfer deadline.
Brentford reject £14m Villa bid for Benrahma
Brentford have rejected a £14 million ($17m) bid from Aston Villa for winger Said Benrahma, reports Sky Sports News.
The 23-year-old is keen to reunite with his former manager Dean Smith, but it's unclear if the move will happen.
Villa are understood to be unwilling to bid more than £14m for the Algeria international.