Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona leading Real Madrid in Aubameyang chase

Contract extension is on the cards

sporting director Leonardo says Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club, and is in talks over a new contract.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to , who he scored against in the on Tuesday night.

“Mbappé will stay here, 100 per cent," Leonardo told RMC. "He is a PSG player. The rest is the rest.”

On the possibility of a contract extension, he added “We will see. We are advancing, advancing slowly but we are advancing.”