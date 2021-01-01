Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit

Tottenham move for Metz's Traore

2021-10-10T00:00:24Z

Tottenham have turned their gaze back on Metz as they pursue Boubacar Traore, claims the Sun

Metz have already sold one young star to the north Londoners in 2021, sealing a deal which will see Pape Matar Sarr join the club next season.

Barca putting final touches on Pedri extension

2021-10-09T22:55:56Z

Barcelona and Pedri are closing on an agreement over extending the prodigy's contract, reports Mundo Deportivo

Differences still remain between the two parties with respect to the duration of the deal, but Pedri is determined to continue his career at Camp Nou and a resolution is expected.

Southampton join race for Johnstone

2021-10-09T22:45:23Z

Southampton have entered the race for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports the Sun

West Ham and Tottenham are also interested in the England international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bruce faces Newcastle sack

2021-10-09T22:35:23Z

Steve Bruce could be relieved of his duties as Newcastle United manager as soon as next week, reports the Mirror

Bruce's sacking is planned at a meeting scheduled following the Saudi-backed takeover of the Magpies, with a host of top managers reported as possible successors. 

Steve Bruce Newcastle 2019-20
Brighton want £10m Bayo

2021-10-09T22:25:04Z

Brighton are looking to add £10 million-rated Mohamed Bayo to their ranks, claims the Sun

The Seagulls may have to fight in order to sign the Clermont striker, who is also being followed by West Ham.

Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit (Daily Star)

2021-10-09T22:15:57Z

Striker on verge of signing lucrative Puma deal

Manchester City are hoping that Erling Haaland's new boot deal will give them the edge in the transfer race for the Borussia Dortmund star. 

The Daily Star reports that the club's close ties to Puma increase their chances of landing Haaland, who is set to be offered a lucrative contract by the apparel suppliers.