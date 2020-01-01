Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kante move

Villa submit offer for Copenhagen defender
Villa have submitted an opening bid for Copenhagen defender Victor Nelsson - according to Ekstra Bladet.
The Premier League outfit have offered £9 million for the 21-year-old, who is contracted to remain at Telia Parken until 2024.
Nelsson has already featured in five matches for Copenhagen at the start of the new season, including a 2-2 with Vejle BK on Sunday.
Barca end Lautaro pursuit
Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri have refused to budge on their €80 million (£73m/$93m) asking price for the Argentine, which the Spanish giants are not in a position to pay at this moment in time.
Lautaro was eager to link with up fellow countryman Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but has accepted Barca's final decision and is now fully focused on having a strong 2020-21 season at Inter.
Milan set to battle Leicester for Fofana
Milan are set to do battle with Leicester City for the signature of Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana - according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Foxes have long been linked with the 19-year-old, who is currently valued at around €25 million (£23m/$29m).
Fofana has now also emerged on Milan's radar, with Stefano Pioli eager to bolster his defensive ranks even further before the transfer window closes.
Napoli not expecting Koulibaly exit but Gattuso still nervous
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli believes star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at the Serie A club, despite links to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
Koulibaly had been strongly linked with Premier League giants City but Pep Guardiola's side agreed a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias on Sunday.
Ligue 1 champions PSG are also reportedly interested following Thiago Silva's departure, while the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked previously.
Bayern 'betrayed' by Dest's Barca move
Bayern Munich feel 'betrayed' by Ajax with Sergino Dest poised to sign for Barcelona, claims Sport.
The Bundesliga giants believe they were willing to pay more for the full-back and Ajax used 'dirty tricks' to ensure Dest moved to Camp Nou instead.
James not interested in Leeds loan
Daniel James wants to remain at Manchester United this season despite a loan offer from Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.
The Red Devils are happy for James to remain at Old Trafford as things stand but should they sign another attacker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may recommend James look elsewhere for game time.
Leeds were close to signing James from Swansea in 2019 but couldn't strike a deal.
Tuchel hoping for PSG signings
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that the club can bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes next month.
"I hope so. I want to believe it. You know the players we've lost," Tuchel said on Sunday when asked about potential signings.
Centre-back concerns won't force Liverpool into the market
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to make any further signings before the transfer deadline, despite concerns over the Reds’ centre-back situation.
The Premier League champions have been left short defensively following injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip during the opening weeks of the campaign.
Both missed last week’s 2-0 win at Chelsea, with Klopp forced to start midfielder Fabinho alongside the ever-present Virgil van Dijk.
Man Utd make Kante move
Manchester United have begun talks with N'Golo Kante's advisors as they look to secure a surprise deal, reports the Mirror.
Chelsea are open to selling the Frenchman but Kante will need to take a significant wage cut to secure a move to Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Kante and believes he can strengthen the Red Devils' midfield.
Koeman keen to sign a striker at Barca
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has conceded he hopes to sign a new striker after the departure of Luis Suarez but also admitted he could work without one if needed.
"It is always good to have another striker for having another plan, it is true we can play without a striker, we have worked how to exchange positions and to be deep when attacking, but it is important to have other possibilities," Koeman said on Sunday after Barca's 4-0 win over Villarreal.
"We are working and I hope we can occupy the position of the nine."
Villa set to move for Loftus-Cheek
Aston Villa are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, claims The Sun.
West Ham and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old, who will likely struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season.
Telles agrees to Man Utd move
Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms - tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a ‘plan B’.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020
Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid. 🔴
Lazio circling for Man Utd's Pereira
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has emerged as a target for Lazio, reports Sky Italy.
The Italian club are weighing up a move for the 24-year-old and are expected to start talks in the last week of the transfer window.