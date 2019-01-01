Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang ready to quit Arsenal

Arsenal already worried about Ljungberg
Arsenal club chiefs already have their doubts as to whether Freddie Ljungberg is the right man to lead the Gunners out of the post-Unai Emery era, according to the Daily Mail.
Ljungberg has been unable to stop the rot since taking over, with one point from two games against bottom-half teams in Norwich and Brighton.
While Ljungberg is generally well thought of at the Emirates, the club's hierarchy are reportedly unconvinced he has the managerial experience needed to stop Arsenal's slide down the league table.
Chelsea target Sancho, Zaha & Chilwell
Lifted transfer ban to signal spending spree
Chelsea are set to splash the cash in January now their transfer ban has been lifted with Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha and Ben Chilwell all being targeted, according to the Daily Mail.
The Blues raised a significant amount of money through player sales during their ban, predominantly through the exit of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
Now, with Frank Lampard already impressing at Stamford Bridge, he is to be trusted with a significant transfer war chest.
Gerrard set for five-year Rangers contract
Steven Gerrard is set to put pen to paper on a new contract at Rangers, keeping him at the Glasgow giants until 2024, claim the Herald.
The Liverpool legend is currently one-and-a-half years into his initial four-year deal at Ibrox.
With 15 games played in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are two points behind leaders Celtic in second, having finished nine points behind Neil Lennon's side last season.
Rodgers to earn £40m from Leicester deal
Brendan Rodgers is set to earn more than £40 million ($53m) if he sees out the entirety of his new five-and-a-half year contract at Leicester, report the Daily Mail.
The former Liverpool and Celtic boss has seen his annual salary rise to around £8 million ($11m) as Foxes chiefs moved decisively to ward off interest from more established clubs.
Rodgers is also set to be backed in the transfer market, both in January and next summer, as he looks to consolidate his superb start to life at the King Power Stadium.
Aubameyang ready to quit Arsenal
Forward has 18 months left on current deal
Arsenal's captain and star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pulled out of contract talks as he looks to move away from the club, according to the Mirror.
The Gabon international, linked with Barcelona in recent months, will turn 31 at the end of the season and is thought to want to challenge for silverware while still at the peak of his powers.
Last season's joint Premier League golden boot winner currently has 18 months remaining on his deal, with the Gunners understandably keen to tie him down to longer terms.