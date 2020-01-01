Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham targeting £16m Benrahma

Caixinha takes charge of Al-Shabab
The beginning of a new challenge!— Pedro Caixinha (@PedroCaixinha) August 5, 2020
Glad and honored to be part of this project with @AlShababSaudiFC .
Let’s go White Lions! pic.twitter.com/OLPItPyZrd
Bartomeu insists Messi will retire as a Barcelona player
Lionel Messi will retire as a Barcelona player in "three or four years", according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has a contract at Camp Nou until the end of the 2020-21 season, but Bartomeu last month said he expects the superstar forward to sign an extension.
The 33-year-old has been linked with a return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots.
Kebano signs Fulham extension
Neeskens Kebano has signed a new deal with Fulham, the club has confirmed.
The 28-year-old winger is now contracted to the club until 2022 after playing a key role in sealing Fulham's return to the Premier League.
"I have a lot of affection for this club, for the fans, so it's natural this decision to sign a contract when this opportunity was offered to me, and I'm very happy to be here for a couple of more seasons," Kebano said.
New York Red Bulls poised to sign Tetteh
Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh is set to join New York Red Bulls from RB Salzburg, claims SPORTSworldGhana.com.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong season on loan with LASK and is now poised for a fresh start in MLS.
Tottenham targeting £16m Benrahma
Spurs are keen to sign the Championship star
Brentford striker Said Benrahma has emerged as a target for Tottenham, according to the Mirror.
The Algerian playmaker is expected to cost around £16 million (€17m/$21m) with West Ham also linked with an interest.
Benrahma has told Brentford he wants to play in the Premier League next season after the club failed to secure promotion.
Parker set for Fulham pay rise
Scott Parker is set to be rewarded for returning Fulham to the Premier League with a lucrative new deal.
The Express reports that Parker will be offered a new contract that will take his yearly salary from £3 million to around £5m.
That pay rise comes on the back off Fulham defeating Brentford 2-1 in their promotion play-off final on Tuesday.