Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offer Bale a way out of Madrid

Man City move ahead in race for Joao Felix
Offer to loan him back to Benfica for a year will help City
Manchester City have edged ahead in the battle to capture 19-year-old phenom Joao Felix, according the the Mail.
Felix is also wanted by Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but City's willingness to loan him back to Benfica gives them the edge, according to the report.
Pep Guardiola sees no immediate need to upgrade on Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and would be willing to immediately return Felix after signing him.
Felix has a release clause of £105m ($132m) in his contract with the Portuguese club.
James nears Napoli loan deal
Napoli and Real Madrid have agreed a loan fee for James Rodriguez, but haven't reached a deal for an option to retain the Colombia international permnently say Tuttonapoli.
The Serie A club will acquire the player for €10m on a season long-deal, but Madrid are holding out for €40m to make the switch permanent while Napoli have offered only €30m.
James spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions turned down the option to buy him for €42m at the end of his time in Germany.
Bayern to offer Bale loan deal to escape Madrid
Bundesliga giants to take Bale on year-long loan
Bayern Munich are to offer Gareth Bale a loan deal so he can leave Real Madrid, where he is not expected to figure into Zinedine Zidane's plans.
The Bavarian's head coach, Niko Kovac, is looking to augment his attacking options after the departures of club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robbem, and will turn to the Wales international, according to The Sun.
Bayern are prepared to pay his £350,000 per week wages on a temporary basis, a figure which is scaring off Premier League clubs, the paper reports.
Leicester will honour ex-owners promise to let Maguire leave
Harry Maguire will be allowed to leave Leicester City this summer as a result of a gentleman's agreement with former owner Vichai Srivaddhanprabha.
The Mirror report the Foxes supremo, tragically killed in a helicopter clash last year, and the defender shook on a deal that the club would not stand in the way of the player departing this summer after he stayed last year.
The club will reluctantly allow the England international to leave with Manchester United and Manchester City likely destinations.
Maguire is said to prefer linking up with Pep Guardiola at City, but they may not be prepared to pay the £90m ($113m) Leicester want. United are prepared to stump up the cash, the paper asserts.
Salah to stay at Liverpool but will review next year
Mohammed Salah will remain at Liverpool despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, but may consider his options at the end of next season.
Salah was rumoured to be the subject of £150m ($189m) offers from Real and Juve, and the Mirror reports he was tempted, but has opted to remain with the European Champions.
Salah, who has 71 goals in 104 Liverpool appearances, will attempt to improve on the Reds second-place Premier League finish from last year.
Messi scuppers United Griezmann bid
Antoine Griezmann will jon Barcelona to play with his hero Lionel Messi, rejecting Manchester United, The Daily Star reports.
The Argentina great has even called Griezmann to discuss how they will play together.
United reportedly made a last minute bid for the France international, who will quit Atletico Madrid this summer, but the desire to play with Messi is too strong.
Hudson-Odoi will stay at Chelsea if Lampard takes over
Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge if Frank Lampard replaces Maurizio Sarri at the club, per the Daily Mail.
The winger, currently recovering from an achilles injury, would welcome a chance to reunite with former youth team boss Jody Morris, who will return to the club as part of Lampard's backroom staff.
Lampard is widely tipped to replace Sarri in West London, with the Italian set to take over at Juventus.
Hudson-Odoi had been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.