Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to offload two to fund Maguire bid

Bruce wants Burnley's McNeil
Steve Bruce is set to swoop to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil for Newcastle United according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old speedster came to prominence for the Clarets last season, and is valued at £30 million ($38m) by Sean Dyche's club.
The Magpies are said in the report to consider him worth half that, but have had their transfer kitty reinforced by Ayoze Perez's £30m switch to Leicester.
De Gea to sign new United contract
Goalkeeper has agreed fresh terms with Old Trafford club
Manchester United are set to sign goalkeeper David de Gea to a six-year deal, worth £375,000 a week.
The Standard reports the length of the contract swayed De Gea, who had wanted to be United's highest-paid player.
Although this deal falls some way short of this goal, the security of being under contract until he's 34 persuaded the Spain international, says the report.
Mangala and Otamendi out so City can sign Maguire
The Blues are concerned about Financial Fair play regulations and must sell before they can buy
Manchester City will try and part ways with Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi to fund a raid for Leicester's Harry Maguire, says The Daily Star.
City and local rivals Manchester United have both been linked with the England international, valued by the Foxes at £80 million ($100m), but City must balance the books before they can make a move.
Mangala will be allowed to leave for nothing to wipe his wages off the accounts at the Etihad, while Valencia are interested in Otamendi, according to the report.
Newcastle want Spurs defender Rose
The Daily Star say Steve Bruce has identified Danny Rose as his first signing as Newcastle boss.
Rose may be the second full-back to leave Tottenham this summer as Kieran Trippier has already left North London for Atletico Madrid.
The 29-year-old England international has attracted interest from PSG, but the Magpies will watch that situation carefully and offer £15m ($19m) if he is still available at the end of July.
Spurs lead Sessegnon race
Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to land Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to The Express.
The highly-rated 19-year-old is also wanted by Dortmund, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain, but the Premier League outfit are most likely to sign him.
Spurs are only willing to spend £25 million ($31m) on a player Fulham rate at £45m, but the paper still believe he'll make the move to North London.
PSG prepare improved Gueye bid
Paris Saint-Germain are not prepared to give up their pursuit of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The Ligue 1 champions are said to be willing to offer the Merseysiders £30m ($38m) plus £10m in add-ons by The Express.
PSG had a bid rejected for the 29-year-old in January, but view the Senegal international as key to their future plans.