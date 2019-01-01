Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool enter race for Mbappe

Guardiola not ruling out future Serie A role
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a move to Serie A in the future, though he has vehemently denied reports he came close to moving to Juventus over the summer.
Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2021 and there has often been speculation linking him with a new challenge.
The 48-year-old has never spent more than four seasons at one club during his managerial career, taking in trophy-laden spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.
'Gallardo will be Barca coach in January'
River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo will take over at Barcelona from Ernesto Valverde at the start of 2020.
That is the opinion of former Chile boss Claudio Borghi, who spoke out on the current problems at Camp Nou in comments to CDF (via Mundo Deportivo).
Borghi also cited a "direct source" who told him that Gallardo would only move to Spain if Valverde were relieved of his duties first.
Mbappe to Real talk 'annoys' PSG director
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo admits he is annoyed by constant rumours linking Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
The young star has been repeatedly linked with moves to Santiago Bernabeu, with Real manager Zinedine Zidane recently revealing that Mbappe's dream is to one day play for Los Blancos.
The 20-year-old is, however, contracted to PSG until 2022, with Leonardo fed up off talk linking Mbappe with moves away.
Wenger open to Bundesliga move
Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich amid reports the Frenchman could be set to take charge at the Bundesliga giants.
The former Arsenal boss is rumoured to be the leading contender to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena after Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of the running.
The 70-year-old has been without a managerial job since leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018 and has always insisted he wanted to return to full-time management if the right position came along.
Liverpool enter race for Mbappe
Real Madrid also linked with PSG phenomenon
Liverpool are ready to do battle for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, claims El Desmarque.
Mbappe has been a sensation since joining PSG from Monaco, but now feels he has no more room to grow in Ligue 1.
And the Reds are preparing for a transfer war with Real Madrid, who are long-time admirers of the 2018 World Cup winner's talents.
Promes admits interest in Premier League move
Ajax winger Quincy Promes has admitted that he would be interested in a Premier League transfer after impressing in the Eredivisie champions' spectacular 4-4 draw at Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag's side found themselves 4-1 up early in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with Promes among the scorers while also providing the cross for Tammy Abraham's own goal.
The game turned dramatically in the 70th minute, however, as referee Gianluca Rocchi sent off both Daley Blind and Joel Veltman, as well as awarding Chelsea a penalty, with the Blues eventually securing a point.