Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye Mbappe swoop

England legend Gary Neville believes that Harry Kane's time at Tottenham is over after he missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I just read into the fact that, because he was not involved today - every other England player that has been part of the Euros I believe has been involved this weekend - whether it was from the bench or in the squad, Harry Kane would be here today.

"I feel if there was no doubt over his future, I took into it that he has gone."