Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raiola offers Pogba to Liverpool

Union seal Anez move
🚨Union Sign Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Bueno from Deportivo Lara.— PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) July 29, 2021
Welcome to Philly, Chuchu! 👉 https://t.co/Ozf7aLwK9i#DOOP pic.twitter.com/AoWR15is1T
Barca given financial boost from credit agency
Barcelona have been handed a rare piece of positive economic news after credit rating agency Fitch opened the door for the club to refinance their debts in order to ease their troubled balance sheet.
The Catalans' financial situation has severely affected their ability to operate in the current transfer market, due to their massive wage bill and losses over the last year.
But the agency's decision will allow them to take on further funding as they hope to complete several pending deals as well as Lionel Messi's long-awaited renewal.
Arsenal youngster set for loan move
Arsenal academy defender Harry Clarke is on the brink of leaving the club on loan, reports Football Insider.
The 20-year-old is expected to have a medical at Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County on Friday.
Clarke made 35 appearances on loan at League Two side Oldham last season, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.
Inter Miami confirm Alvarado deal
Inter Miami have signed former USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado on a one-year deal.
The 28-year-old heads to Miami from Mexico where he played for Club Atletico de San Luis last season.
Official: Welcome Ventura Alvarado✍🏼#InterMiamiCF has signed center back, @Ventuzzz. Find the details on our newest player below!https://t.co/ydpUGiaF31— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 29, 2021
Ilaix contract talks stall
Ilaix Moriba's future at Barcelona has been placed in further doubt after talks over a new deal stalled, according to Sport.
Barca are believed to have grown frustrated with the talks and have taken a step back as they believe the player and his entourage are unwilling to negotiate in good faith.
With the 18-year-old about to enter the final year of his current deal this news is likely to alert a number of clubs across Europe, with Barca faced with a tough decision about whether to cash-in on the youngster now or risk losing him on a free next summer.
Moreno heads to Portland
Welcome Santiago!— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 29, 2021
We have acquired 21-year-old Colombian winger Santiago Moreno. Moreno joins us from América de Cali.
Details: https://t.co/CIkOOd6VSk | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/X1Bfxvs5XM
FFP holding up Dumfries' Everton move
Everton's deal to sign PSV full-back Denzel Dumfries is being held up because of Financial Fair Play constraints, reports Calciomercato.
The Netherlands international is almost certain to leave PSV this summer, with Everton looking to have beaten Inter in the race to sign him.
However, the Toffees do not currently have the finances to complete the deal, with players needing to be shifted off the Goodison Park wage bill first.
Hearts sign Baningime
Scottish side Hearts have signed Everton academy graduate Beni Baningime on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old made 12 senior appearances for the Toffees since making his debut in October 2017, also spending time out on loan at Wigan and Derby.
👋 Beni pic.twitter.com/CcesWiAOBW— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 29, 2021
Badji makes Rapids return
The Colorado Rapids have re-signed forward Dominique Badji from Nashville SC.
The 28-year-old began his professional career with the Rapids after being selected by the club in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and went on to make 91 appearances in three-and-a-half years.
Guess who's back...😎— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 29, 2021
Welcome back, @dbadji14!
📝: https://t.co/9UlY1FLwW3 pic.twitter.com/pNPhLq1Flx
Parrott heads to MK
Troy Parrott has joined @MKDonsFC on loan for the 2021/22 season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2021
Good luck, @troyparrott9! 👊🏼
Hammers open Zouma talks
West Ham have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal for defender Kurt Zouma, according to Sky Sports.
David Moyes' side are believed to have offered around £20 million ($28m) for the Frenchman, which is below Chelsea's valuation.
It has also been suggested that the defender could be used in a player-plus-cash bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, but Zouma is believed to be settled in London and would be open to a move to the Hammers.
Austin snap up Driussi
Ready to represent the #VERDE & Black. 🌳— Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 29, 2021
Welcome to #AustinFC, @SebadriussiOk!
Man City open Grealish talks (Guardian)
Villa playmaker a key target for Pep Guardiola
Manchester City have opened talks with Aston Villa over a deal for Jack Grealish, reports the Guardian.
The Premier League champions have made the England international a prime summer target alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane.
Villa are reluctant to lose their star player and have already offered him a new deal, with any negotiations over a transfer fee likely to start at £100 million ($140m)
Liverpool youngster heads out on loan
Liverpool academy goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2019 and signed his first professional contract in July 2020.
Goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has today joined Caernarfon Town on a season-long loan:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2021
Parrott heading for League One
Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott is set to join league One side MK Dons on loan, reports the Irish Independent.
The Republic of Ireland international had spells out on loan at Millwall and Ipswich last season but struggled for regular action.
However, he has been assured he will be a regular at Stadium MK this term, which has convinced him to make the move.
Villa ready to offer Martinez new deal
Aston Villa are preparing to offer Emi Martinez a new contract to ward off any potential interest in the Argentina goalkeeper, reports 90Min.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Villa Park following his move from Arsenal last summer before capping off a memorable 12 months by lifting the Copa America.
His performances have prompted at least one European club to an express an interest in his services - but Villa are ready to offer improved terms to ensure their no.1 isn't tempted to move on.
West Ham sign Areola on loan
Welcome to West Ham United, @AreolaOfficiel! 👋 #AA13 pic.twitter.com/dVkVnYXr8B— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 29, 2021
Maddison will cost Arsenal £70m (Sky Sports)
Leicester set midfielder price tag
Arsenal will neede to stump up £70 million ($98m) if they want to prise James Maddison away from Leicester, according to Sky Sports.
The Gunners have already acquired fresh faces in that area this summer, but another playmaker is still being sought amid links to the likes of Ruben Neves and Martin Odegaard.
Trippier prepared to wait for Man Utd move
Kieran Trippier is prepared to be patient as speculation continues to suggest that he could be on his way to Manchester United.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the Atletico Madrid defender expects a deal to go down to the wire, with the Red Devils working on getting players in and out.
Odegaard price tag set at €50m
Another of those that Real Madrid could offload this summer is Martin Odegaard.
ESPN reports that the former Arsenal loanee is being made available at €50 million (£43m/$59m).
Real Madrid put Isco up for sale
Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Isco, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Spain international playmaker struggled for starts under Zinedine Zidane and has failed to convince Carlo Ancelotti that he is worth keeping around.
Brereton attracting interest from Spain
Football League World reports that Blackburn forward Ben Brereton is attracting interest from Spain.
He has discussed a new deal at Ewood Park, after entering the final 12 months of his contract, but eye-catching showings for Chile at the Copa America have brought him to the attention of Sevilla and three other La Liga sides.
Lukaku rules out return to Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Inter striker has no desire to move on
Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to Chelsea this summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Belgium international striker has seen a second spell at Stamford Bridge speculated on, but he is ready to snub any interest in favour of remaining at San Siro.
Grealish set for future talks
Jack Grealish is set to hold future talks at Aston Villa, claims the Express and Star.
The England international playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, who are said to be readying a £100 million ($140m) bid.
Sevilla want €80m deal for Chelsea target Kounde
Sevilla are looking for a deal worth around €80 million (£68m/$95m) if an agreement is to be reached that allows Chelsea target Jules Kounde to leave Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Goal has learned.
Goal was able to confirm on Tuesday that Premier League heavyweights from Stamford Bridge have entered into talks for a France international defender.
Monaco join the race for Willock
Ligue 1 giants Monaco have, according to RMC Sport, joined the race for Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.
Newcastle have been looking into put another agreement in place for a youngster that impressed with them during a loan spell last season.
Dahoud commits to fresh terms at Dortmund
He's back for Mo'! ✅— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 29, 2021
Borussia Dortmund and Mahmoud Dahoud have agreed to a contract renewal that will extend to 2023! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/RaOFBHpCZq
Dest turns down Arsenal & Bayern to stay at Barca
Sergino Dest has turned down Arsenal and Bayern Munich in favour of staying at Barcelona - according to ESPN.
Monaco also made an approach for the 20-year-old, but he and Barca both spurned the advances of all four clubs before any official offers were submitted.
Barca are in the process of offloading players in order to reduce their lofty wage bill, but United States international Dest is not among those up for sale.
Chelsea to loan Gallagher to Palace
Conor Gallagher is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm.
The 21-year-old, who was also a target for Newcastle and Leeds, will undergo a medical with the Eagles on Thursday before being officially unveiled at Selhurst Park.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was impressed with Gallagher but couldn't guarantee him minutes at Stamford Bridge.
Carvajal extends stay at Real Madrid
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣@DaniCarvajal92 | #Carvajal2025 pic.twitter.com/rBZ9lEPtQA— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 29, 2021
Juventus set to loan out Frabotta
Juventus are preparing to loan out Gianluca Frabotta for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old will join Hellas Verona on loan and an option to buy will be included in the final deal.
Frabotta only played 15 Serie A games for Juve last term, but still has four years remaining on his current contract.
Raiola offers Pogba to Liverpool (Le10Sport)
Man Utd midfielder linked with arch-rivals
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been offered to Liverpool by his agent Mino Raiola, claims Le10Sport.
The World Cup-winning France international has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and continues to see a move mooted in the summer transfer window.
Bordeaux close in on Leipzig left-back Mensah
First signing incoming for Bordeaux. Agreement set to be reached with RB Salzburg for highly rated left back Gideon Mensah to join Bordeaux - it’s gonna be a loan with option to buy. 🔵🇫🇷 #Bordeaux— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021
The Ghanaian International is expected to become Gerard Lopez’s first signing.
Benzema to pen new Real Madrid deal
Karim Benzema is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at Real Madrid - according to Marca.
The Frenchman's current deal is due to expire in 2022, but the Blancos are ready to hand him a fresh one-year renewal.
Benzema scored 23 goals in 34 Primera Liga matches for Real last season.
Arsenal & Roma-linked Belotti offered 'very big' Torino extension
Arsenal and Roma-linked forward Andrea Belotti has a "very big" contract extension offer on the table at Torino, their club president Urbano Cairo has revealed.
Belotti has spent the last six years of his career at Torino, but his current deal is due to expire in 2022, and a number of top clubs across Europe are thought to be interested in bringing him onto their books.
Emirates Stadium has been mooted as a possible next destination for the 27-year-old, while Goal has reported that Roma are looking at him as a possible long-term replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is being tipped to leave Stadio Olimpico this summer.
Newcastle lead Villa in race for Tuanzebe
Newcastle have, according to Football Insider, edged ahead of Aston Villa in the race for Axel Tuanzebe.
The 23-year-old defender is expected to leave Manchester United on loan this summer after seeing the Red Devils agree a big-money deal for Raphael Varane.
Pro terms for PSG starlet
✍️❤️💙 @PSG_English is delighted to announce that El Chadaille Bitshiabu has signed his first professional contract with the club.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 29, 2021
The sixteen-year-old central defender has put pen to paper on a three-year deal until 30 June 2024.https://t.co/0G5aGRwBZo
Ziyech a top target for AC Milan
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is a top target for AC Milan, claims Calciomercato.
Regular starts have been hard to come by for the talented forward at Stamford Bridge and competition for places could see him consider a switch to San Siro.
Spurs reluctant to part with Bergwijn
Ajax remain interested in Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, but Fabrizio Romano claims Spurs are reluctant to sell.
The Netherlands international has struggled for consistency in English football, which has sparked the talk regarding a possible return to his homeland.
Rangers want Man Utd youngster McCann
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to raid the ranks at Manchester United for Charlie McCann, reports the Daily Record.
The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make a senior bow for the Red Devils and may embrace the opportunity to link up with the Scottish champions.
Arsenal willing to part with Willian?
The Daily Star reports that Willian is among those that Arsenal are willing to listen offers for in the summer transfer window.
The Gunners are looking to generate funds after splashing out on Brighton defender Ben White, with a number of players at Emirates Stadium up for grabs.
Napoli target Zakaria
Napoli have identified Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are looking to sign the 24-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for €20 million (£17m/$24m) next summer.
Sheffield United's Sander Berge is also under consideration, but Zakaria is Napoli's first choice at this stage.
Arsenal must bid at least £70m to land Maddison
Arsenal will have to bid at least £70 million ($98m) to land the signature of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison - according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old still has three years left to run on his current contract, and the Foxes are not prepared to let him leave in a cut-price deal.
Arsenal may have to sell in order to raise funds for Maddison, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin being heavily linked with summer exits.
Palace and Newcastle interested in Angers star Fulgini
Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United - according to The Daily Mail.
Monaco have also been linked with the 24-year-old, but both of the Premier League clubs are eager to lure him to England this summer.
A bidding war could erupt for Fulgini, who scored seven goals in 33 Ligue 1 outings for Angers in 2020-21.
Arsenal readying Odegaard swoop (Fabrizio Romano)
Gunners want Norwegian star on permanent deal
Arsenal always had clear position regarding Martin Ødegaard. He’s always been considered the main target as number 10 - also if ‘complicated’. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021
...but if Real Madrid decide to let Ødegaard leave, Arsenal will be ready to make a proposal to sign Martin on permanent deal. https://t.co/YmC4xBtIhT
Carvajal set for new contract
Dani Carvajal has agreed to a new contract with Real Madrid, reports El Partidazo de COPE.
The new deal will run through 2024, keeping Carvajal with the club for the foreseeable future.
It's set to be finalised in the coming days, keeping the fullback with the team he's represented since he was a child, save for a one-year spell with Bayer Leverkusen.
Spurs eye Vlahovic as potential Kane replacement
Tottenham have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as the club plans for the possibility of life without Harry Kane.
According to the Telegraph, Fiorentina would demand about £50m($70m) for the striker.
Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season.
Serbian international set to join Galaxy
Serbian international Dejan Joveljic is set to sign with the LA Galaxy, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 21-year-old striker, who has earned two senior caps, is set to join from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Joveljic scored 18 goals in 34 appearances for Wolfsberger AC in Austria last season.
Arsenal to offer Bellerin to Inter in Martinez swap
The Spanish full-back has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal are ready to offer Hector Bellerin as part of their push to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter, reports Football Insider.
The Gunners are unable to match Inter's valuation for Martinez, but they believe offering Bellerin could offset some of the cost.
Bellerin would offer Inter a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, with the club currently strapped for cash as the summer continues on.
Hibernian chief slams 'patronising' bids for starlet Doig
Premier League clubs making "patronising" bids for Hibernian youngster Josh Doig need to show the Scottish Premiership club more respect.
That's according to their sporting director Graeme Mathie with Arsenal, Watford and West Ham all linked to Doig in recent weeks.
Leya Iseka set for Barnsley move
Aaron Leya Iseka is set to sign with Barnsley, reports L'Equipe.
The Belgian is currently on the books at Toulouse, but spent last season on loan with Metz.
He scored four goals in 21 appearances and has previously featured for the likes of Anderlecht and Marseille as well.
Antunes signs with Pacos de Ferreira
✍️ Uma cara bem conhecida, um nome que está na história do clube, um atleta que dispensa apresentações. 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓼 está de regresso!— FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) July 28, 2021
Bem-vindo de volta! 🔰
Sabe mais ➡️ https://t.co/SvxKfpVByz#DefendeOAmarelo #FCPF2122 pic.twitter.com/79ApIBItHv
Solskjaer hails Man Utd statement sent by Varane and Sancho signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United have made two big statements by signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
Solskjaer says he couldn’t have asked for any more from the Manchester United board after completing the two big-money deals.
Orlando City CEO steps down
Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao has stepped down, the club announced.
Leitao will remain part of the club's soccer operations, having been with the club since 2015.
“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank Alex for everything he has given to Orlando City and the Orlando Pride during his time with the Club,” said Orlando City Chairman Mark Wilf, whose family recently purchased the team.
“We are respectful of his decision to step away and appreciate him for the support he has provided, especially during our acquisition period. We are pleased he will be staying involved with the Club in an important role, as we aim to continue the successes both teams have shown on the field this season."