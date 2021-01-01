Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raiola offers Pogba to Liverpool

Barcelona have been handed a rare piece of positive economic news after credit rating agency Fitch opened the door for the club to refinance their debts in order to ease their troubled balance sheet.

The Catalans' financial situation has severely affected their ability to operate in the current transfer market, due to their massive wage bill and losses over the last year.

But the agency's decision will allow them to take on further funding as they hope to complete several pending deals as well as Lionel Messi's long-awaited renewal.

